LD Düsseldorf, July 23, 2026, Order On Request For File Inspection, UPC_CFI_7/2023

The Local Division Düsseldorf of the Unified Patent Court addresses a request for file inspection in a patent dispute between Franz Kaldewei GmbH & Co. KG and Bette GmbH & Co. KG. The case involves European Patent EP 3 375 337 B1 and procedural matters under Rule 262.1(b) of the Rules of Procedure.

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1 Key takeaways

Once the Court has issued a final decision or order concluding first-instance proceedings, the public generally has an interest in accessing the pleadings and evidence

Access to the pleadings and evidence fosters a better understanding of the decision in light of the parties’ arguments and the evidence relied upon, and enables judicial scrutiny, which is essential for public confidence in the Court (with reference to UPC_CoA_404/2023, decision of April 10, 2024, mn. 47 – Ocado v. Autostore; et al.)

A law firm may qualify as the “public” within the meaning of R. 262.1(b) RoP

The review of the Court’s handling of the proceedings enhances the law firm’s ability to advise its clients before the UPC professionally and competently, and serves the interests of the Court and its users (with reference to: UPC_CoA_480/2024, decision of January 9, 2025, mn. 10 ff. – Abbott v. Powell Gilbert; et al.)

2 Division

LD Düsseldorf

3 UPC number

UPC_CFI_7/2023

4 Type of proceedings

Request for file inspection

5 Parties

Claimant: Franz Kaldewei GmbH & Co. KG

Defendant: Bette GmbH & Co. KG

Applicant: Patent- und Rechtsanwaltskanzlei Gulde & Partner

6 Patent(s)

EP 3 375 337 B1

7 Body of legislation / Rules

R. 262.1 (b) RoP

self

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