LD Düsseldorf, July 23, 2026, Order On Request For File Inspection, UPC_CFI_7/2023

- in European Union
- in European Union
- within Technology topic(s)
1 Key takeaways
Once the Court has issued a final decision or order concluding first-instance proceedings, the public generally has an interest in accessing the pleadings and evidence
Access to the pleadings and evidence fosters a better understanding of the decision in light of the parties’ arguments and the evidence relied upon, and enables judicial scrutiny, which is essential for public confidence in the Court (with reference to UPC_CoA_404/2023, decision of April 10, 2024, mn. 47 – Ocado v. Autostore; et al.)
A law firm may qualify as the “public” within the meaning of R. 262.1(b) RoP
The review of the Court’s handling of the proceedings enhances the law firm’s ability to advise its clients before the UPC professionally and competently, and serves the interests of the Court and its users (with reference to: UPC_CoA_480/2024, decision of January 9, 2025, mn. 10 ff. – Abbott v. Powell Gilbert; et al.)
2 Division
LD Düsseldorf
3 UPC number
UPC_CFI_7/2023
4 Type of proceedings
Request for file inspection
5 Parties
Claimant: Franz Kaldewei GmbH & Co. KG
Defendant: Bette GmbH & Co. KG
Applicant: Patent- und Rechtsanwaltskanzlei Gulde & Partner
6 Patent(s)
EP 3 375 337 B1
7 Body of legislation / Rules
R. 262.1 (b) RoP
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]