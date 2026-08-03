LD Düsseldorf, July 24, 2026, Order On Public Access To The Register, UPC_CFI_226/2024

A member of the public must submit a reasoned request explaining the purpose of the requested access and specify the documents and evidence sought as precisely as possible (Sec. 15). In this regard it is sufficient that applicant wants to better undestand why claimant considers its patent to be essential for a standard (Sec. 17). However, general requests for “access to the Register” or unspecified exhibits are inadmissible, as the Court cannot be expected to sight the evidence and select relevant documents on behalf of the applicant. Instead, the applicant must specify as precisely as possible which pleadings and evidence the request for access relates to (Sec. 19).

Once first-instance proceedings have concluded, public interest generally outweighs confidentiality concerns