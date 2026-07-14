LD Düsseldorf, 3 July 2026, Procedural Orders, UPC_CFI_604/2026 | UPC_CFI_2108/2026

The Court dismissed Claimant’s request for the production of documents under R. 190 RoP as Claimant failed to identify which facts it seeks to prove, did not identify by which means of evidence and did not explain for what purpose, i.e. the necessity of such evidence.

Thus, Claimant did not met the following five cumulative conditions:

There is a fact that is relevant to the substantiation of the claim and the fact requires

proof/evidence by the requesting party.

The requesting party must have presented evidence “reasonably available” in

support of its claims; The evidence to which access is requested must be “specified” and lie in control of

the other party; The other party’s confidential information must be protected; Any order to produce evidence must satisfy the requirements of proportionality,

equity, and fairness. One of the elements to be taken into consideration when

assessing “proportionality” is the stage of the proceedings when the request to

produce evidence is introduced.

A R. 190 RoP request could be dismissed if the Court deems it to be too early in the proceedings, based on the circumstances of the case Although there is no timeframe for submitting a R. 190 RoP request, such a request could be dismissed if the Court deems it to be too early in the proceedings. The Court refused Claimant’s R. 190 RoP request as it was filed before Defendant’s Statement of Defense in which Defendant provided substantiated defence arguments against Claimant’s infringement allegations, with reference to exhibits containing information on the method for localization used by the attacked embodiments, to what method the R. 190 RoP-request of Claimant refers. Thus, it was unclear whether and to what extent Claimant would (and could) dispute these defence arguments and which facts (and with what evidence) still need to be proven.