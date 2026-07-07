ARTICLE
7 July 2026

LD Düsseldorf, June 26, 2026, Order, UPC_CFI_1035/2026

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A supplier’s potential liability from a defendant’s recourse claim constitutes a “direct and present interest” to intervene in an infringement action under R. 313.1 RoP
Germany Intellectual Property
Maximilian Vieweg and Karin Bek
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1. Key takeaways

A supplier’s potential liability from a defendant’s recourse claim constitutes a “direct and present interest” to intervene in an infringement action under R. 313.1 RoP

The defendant’s formal notice reserving rights to claim for a “defect in title” of supplied components established the tangible risk needed for the intervener’s legal interest.

This interest was reinforced by the defendant’s own submission, which stated a potential interest in having the intervener bound by the judgment to facilitate future claims.

To ensure efficiency and prevent delay, the court can align an intervener’s deadline for its statement with the defendant’s existing deadline, pursuant to R. 315.1(b) RoP

This alignment directly addressed the claimant’s concern that the intervener may have intentionally delayed its application to obtain a separate, later deadline (a “second time regime”).

2. Division

Local Division Düsseldorf

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_1035/2026

4. Type of proceedings

Main infringement action (Order on application to intervene)

5. Parties

Claimant: Valeo Electrification

Defendants: SEG Automotive Germany GmbH, SEG Automotive Spain, S.A.U., SEG Automotive France SAS, and several of their directors and board members.

Interveners: KSR International Inc. and Automotive Technical Advisory Service GmbH.

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 157 142

7. Jurisdictions

UPC

8. Body of legislation / Rules

R. 313 RoP
R. 313.1 RoP
R. 314 RoP
R. 315.1(a) RoP
R. 315.1(b) RoP
R. 315.2 RoP
R. 315.4 RoP

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Maximilian Vieweg
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Karin Bek
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