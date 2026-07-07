LD Düsseldorf, June 26, 2026, Order, UPC_CFI_1035/2026

- within Privacy topic(s)
- in European Union
1. Key takeaways
A supplier’s potential liability from a defendant’s recourse claim constitutes a “direct and present interest” to intervene in an infringement action under R. 313.1 RoP
This interest was reinforced by the defendant’s own submission, which stated a potential interest in having the intervener bound by the judgment to facilitate future claims.
To ensure efficiency and prevent delay, the court can align an intervener’s deadline for its statement with the defendant’s existing deadline, pursuant to R. 315.1(b) RoP
2. Division
Local Division Düsseldorf
3. UPC number
UPC_CFI_1035/2026
4. Type of proceedings
Main infringement action (Order on application to intervene)
5. Parties
Claimant: Valeo Electrification
Defendants: SEG Automotive Germany GmbH, SEG Automotive Spain, S.A.U., SEG Automotive France SAS, and several of their directors and board members.
Interveners: KSR International Inc. and Automotive Technical Advisory Service GmbH.
6. Patent(s)
EP 3 157 142
7. Jurisdictions
UPC
8. Body of legislation / Rules
R. 313 RoP
R. 313.1 RoP
R. 314 RoP
R. 315.1(a) RoP
R. 315.1(b) RoP
R. 315.2 RoP
R. 315.4 RoP
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