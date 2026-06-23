LD Düsseldorf, June 10, 2026, Decision Of The Court Of First Instance, UPC_CFI_758/2024, UPC_CFI_259/2025

Headnote: The claimant’s legitimate interest in the publication of a decision (Art. 80 UPCA) may, depending on the circumstances of the individual case, follow from the fact that the defendant has marketed the attacked embodiment by explicitly referencing to the key technology protected by the patent

Publication of the decision under Art. 80 UPCA (in public media; at the request of the applicant and at the expense of the infringer) is justified where the defendant explicitly marketed the infringing product by referencing the patented technology (here: “flying focal spot” technology; which was considered to represent the core of the claimed teaching).