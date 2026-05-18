LD Düsseldorf, May 6, 2026, Order, UPC_CFI_1536/2026

The Court ordered ex parte inspection of a machine exhibited at a trade fair. The Applicant credibly demonstrated that the Defendant could remove the machine or deactivate pre-programmed processes via software update, rendering evidence of infringement irretrievably lost (R. 197.1 RoP).

The Applicant showed it had no alternative access to the machine due to its high price (up to EUR 300,000), personalized sales channels, and the absence of known mutual customers. The trade fair presented the only realistic opportunity for evidence gathering.