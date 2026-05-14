LD Düsseldorf, April 30, 2026, Dismissal Of Confidentiality Order, UPC_CFI_351/2024, 595/2024

A party may make an application for a confidentiality order pursuant to R. 262A.1 RoP, even if it is not seeking to protect confidential information contained in their pleadings, but seeking for protection of information that it is required to disclose under the operative part of a court decision. This already follows from R. 190.1 RoP (in case the production of evidence is ordered, the court may order also confidentiality in that the evidence be disclosed to certain named persons only and be subject to appropriate terms of non-disclosure) and R. 191 RoP (order for communication of information + confidentiality). The same must apply in cases where the court orders the communication of information pursuant to Art. 67 UPCA (CoA, order of 29 January 2026, UPC_CoA_930/2025, para. 26 – EOFlow v. Insulet).

However, if the defendant can reasonably foresee that the orders and evidence requested by the claimant may require it to disclose confidential information, this should be raised by the defendant during the proceedings on the merits. Appropriate measures can then be taken to protect such confidential information in the order or decision where necessary. If a confidentiality request is filed thereafter, confidentiality issues generally do not stay the time period set for compliance with a penalty reinforced order (CoA, order of 14 October 2025, UPC_CoA_699/2025, para. 45 – Kodak v. Fujifilm). (mn. 16-17)