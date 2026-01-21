LD Düsseldorf, January 15, 2026, Decision, UPC_CFI_100/2024; UPC_CFI_411/2024

The law ensures a party seeking revocation does not bear the burden of investigating true entitlement but can rely on the national patent register.

BARDEHLE PAGENBERG combines the expertise of attorneys-at-law and patent attorneys. As one of the largest IP firms in Europe, BARDEHLE PAGENBERG advises in all fields of Intellectual Property, including all procedures before the patent and trademark offices as well as litigation before the courts through all instances.

Article Insights

Bardehle Pagenberg are most popular: in European Union

1. Key takeaways

For revocation actions, the registered proprietor is the correct defendant (R. 8.6, R. 42.1 RoP), prioritizing legal certainty over actual entitlement.

The law ensures a party seeking revocation does not bear the burden of investigating true entitlement but can rely on the national patent register.

Entitlement disputes generally do not shift this, preserving legal certainty for the claimant. Substitution is available (RoP 42.2, 61.2).

Direct infringement (Art. 25 UPCA) requires the accused product to embody all claimed components; partial implementation may at best constitute indirect infringement (Art. 26 UPCA).

The infringement action failed because the accused products (phones/tablets) did not contain the claimed controller, which was located on separate accessory devices not targeted by the direct infringement claim.

The UPC's front-loaded system (R. 36, R. 263 RoP) bars late amendments, such as adding an indirect infringement claim, without proper justification.

A claimant cannot introduce a new cause of action with different legal requirements (e.g., subjective knowledge for indirect infringement) late in the proceedings after the defendant has already responded, consistent with active case management obligations.

Validity maintained; novelty and inventive‑step attacks unsuccessful (revocation dismissed) (Art. 65 UPCA; RoP 29–30).

Added matter, novelty and obviousness attacks failed; the asserted prior art did not disclose the update relationship (LPD1′ based on LPD1, LPD2, PAOS) or the PAOS‑based timing adjustment.

The unsuccessful party bears costs (Art. 69(1) UPCA), but a partial cost burden may be imposed on the successful party for confusing or inconsistent procedural conduct.

The claimant, though successful in defending the revocation counterclaim, had to bear 20% of the costs due to its confusing initial submissions regarding its proprietorship of the patent.

2. Division

LD Düsseldorf

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_100/2024; UPC_CFI_411/2024

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement action, counterclaim for revocation

5. Parties

Claimant / Counterdefendant 1: Ona Patents SL

Counterdefendant 2: Ekahau Oy

Defendants / Counterclaimants: Google Ireland Limited and Google Commerce Limited

6. Patent(s)

EP 2 263 098 B1

7. Jurisdictions

UPC

8. Body of legislation / Rules

Art. 25 UPCA

Art. 26 UPCA

Art. 31 UPCA

Art. 32 UPCA

Art. 33 UPCA

Art. 69 UPCA

R. 8.6 RoP

R. 25.1 RoP

R. 36 RoP

R. 42.1 RoP

R. 152.2 RoP

R. 263 RoP

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.