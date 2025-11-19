LD Düsseldorf, November 11, 2025, UPC_CFI_515_2025

1. Key takeaways

Proper service of application of provisional measures when service via the official route fails

If an application for provisional measures is to be served under the Hague Convention, and the authority responsible for the service does not effect service for several months, the Court may deem the steps taken so far sufficient for proper service.

This applies in any case where the applicant has credibly demonstrated that the address at which service was attempted is correct, and that attempts to contact the responsible service authority as well as attempts to inform the Defendant of the application for provisional measures outside of the Court, have failed.

2. Division

LD Düsseldorf

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_515/2025

4. Type of proceedings

Application for provisional measures

5. Parties

Applicant:

Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.

Defendants:

Andreas Rentmeister e.K.

Shenzhen Moan Technology Co., Ltd

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 835 965 B1

7. Body of legislation / Rules

R. 275.2 RoP

