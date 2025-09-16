LD Düsseldorf, September 9, 2025, Confidentiality Order, UPC_CFI_100/2024, UPC_CFI_411/2024

1. Key takeaways

No disclosure of confidential information in parallel national proceedings

In response to a request for confidentiality, the respondents asked the Local Division Düsseldorf to permit the disclosure of confidential information in parallel proceedings between the same parties at the Regional Court of Munich I (case no. 7 O 3152/24). The information was related to standing to sue and according to the respondents' submission highly relevant for nearly identical arguments in both cases. The LD Düsseldorf denied this request. The Court justified its decision by stating that the mere assertion of nearly identical arguments regarding standing to sue and the high relevance of documents in parallel proceedings does not justify waiving confidentiality per se.

2. Division

LD Dusseldorf

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_100/2024, UPC_CFI_411/2024

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement proceedings

5. Parties

Ona Patents SL

vs.

Google Ireland Limited

Google Commerce Limited

Ekahau Oy

6. Patent(s)

EP 2 263 098 B1

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 262A RoP

