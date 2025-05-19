LD Düsseldorf, 14 April 2025, Procedural Order, UPC_CFI_336/2024, UPC_CFI_605/2024

Defendants requested security for legal costs, citing the Claimant's financial instability and potential difficulties in enforcing a cost decision.

1. Key takeaways

Request for security of legal costs under Rule 158 RoP

Defendants requested security for legal costs, citing the Claimant's financial instability and potential difficulties in enforcing a cost decision. The Claimant argued its solvency, highlighting progress in capital raising and debt restructuring initiatives. Defendants argued enforcement challenges due to the Claimant being based in Singapore, outside the EU. The Claimant countered that domicile should not affect enforcement under Art. 69(4) UPCA and Rule 158.1 RoP.

Amount of security set by the Court

The Court set the security amount at EUR 100,000, considering the ceiling for recoverable costs and proportionality.

Balancing interests between security and effective remedy

The Court balanced the Defendants' interest in security against the Claimant's right to an effective remedy, referencing Art. 47 of the Charter and the Enforcement Directive.

2. Division

LD Düsseldorf

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_336/2024 u UPC_CFI_605/2024

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement action and counterclaim for revocation

5. Parties

Claimant:

Maxeon Solar Pte. Ltd.

Defendant(s):

Group 1: Aiko Energy Germany GmbH, Solarlab Aiko Europe GmbH, Aiko Energy Netherlands B.V.

Group 2: Memodo GmbH, Libra Energy B.V., VDH Solar Groothandel B.V., PowerDeal SRL, Coenergia Srl a Socio Unico

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 065 184 B1

7. Jurisdictions

UPC

8. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 158 RoP, Article 69(4) UPCA, Rule 152 RoP

