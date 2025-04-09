LD Mannheim, April 1, 2025, Procedural Order Of The Court Of First Instance, UPC_CFI_132/2024

1. Key takeaways

UPC sets strict limitations on requests for filing further briefs

The UPC emphasizes procedural efficiency and limits deviations from the standard briefing schedule outlined in Rule 12 RoP. Requests for further briefs must be explicitly justified and supported by specific evidence, outlining the necessity for exceeding the standard two mandatory and two optional briefs.

Request for filing further briefs requires detailed justification

Vague assertions of new arguments are insufficient to justify a further brief under Rules 12.5 and 36 RoP. The requesting party must pinpoint specific paragraphs in prior briefs where new issues arise and provide a substantiated explanation for why a further brief is necessary.

2. Division

LD Mannheim

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_132/2024

4. Type of proceedings

infringement action

5. Parties

Applicant: Total Semiconductor, LLC

Respondent(s):

Texas Instruments Incorporation Texas Instruments Deutschland GmbH Texas Instruments EMEA Sales GmbH

6. Patent(s)

EP 2 746 957

7. Jurisdictions

UPC

8. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 12 RoP, Rule 12.5 RoP, Rule 36 RoP

