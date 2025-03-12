CD Munich, February 28, 2025, Order, UPC_829/2024

Key takeaways
Revocation action initiation (R. 42 RoP)
The revocation action was initiated by the defendant against the original claimant (Virdia Inc.).
Application for substitution of parties (R. 305 RoP)
The original claimant (Virdia inc.) applied to substitute the party with the new patent proprietor International N&H Denmark ApS.
This is supported by a 2024 patent assignment transferring ownership of the patent in suit.
Admissibility & grounds of substitution (R. 42, 305.1(c), 8.5, 8.6 RoP)
The application for substitution was found admissible and well-founded.
It ensures the revocation action is against the correct party, the actual proprietor.
Division
Central Division Munich
UPC number
UPC_829/2024
Type of proceedings
Revication Action
Parties
UPM-Kymmene Oyj
vs.
Virdia Inc. (original)
International N&H Denmark ApS (substituted)
Patent(s)
EP 2 611 800
Jurisdictions
Unified Patent Court
Body of legislation / Rules
R. 8.5 RoP, R. 8.6 RoP, R. 42 RoP, R. 305 RoP, R. 306 RoP
2025-02-28-CD_Munich-UPC_8292024 Download
