Court Of Appeal, February 19, 2025, Order On Release Of Cost Security, UPC_CoA_217/2024

1. Key takeaways

R. 352.2 RoP is applied by way of analogy with regard to the release of security for legal costs.

R. 352.2 RoP directly concerns the release of a security for enforcement but should be applied by way of analogy in a case in which security for legal costs has been deposited and afterwards the action secured by this security for legal costs was withdrawn and declared closed.

2. Division

Court of Appeal Luxembourg

3. UPC number

UPC_CoA_217/2024; App_2704/2025

4. Parties

Applicant and Respondent: Network Systems Technologies LLC

Appellant: Audi AG

5. Patent(s)

EP 1 875 683, EP 1 552 399, EP 1 552 669

6. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 352.2 RoP, Rule 158 RoP, Art. 69(4) UPCA

