31 January 2025

RD Nordic-Baltic, January 21, 2025, Procedural Order On Costs For Access To Pleadings And Evidence, UPC_CFI_380/2023

Bardehle Pagenberg

A member of the public does not bear the costs of a request for access to written pleadings and evidence...
Germany Intellectual Property
Eva Flach
Key takeaway

A member of the public does not bear the costs of a request for access to written pleadings and evidence

There is no legal basis for ordering a member of the public, who has made a request for access to written pleadings and evidence, to reimburse legal costs incurred by the parties to the relevant proceddings when they are consulted by the judge-rapporteur in accordance with Rule 262.1(b) RoP. Article 69 UPCA does not apply in this situation. Therefore, such requests for reimbursement of costs shall be dismissed.

Division

RD Nordic-Baltic

UPC number

UPC_CFI_380/2023

Type of proceedings

Infringement action

Parties

Applicant: name redacted

Parties to the relevant proceedings:
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
Meril Life Sciences PVT Limited
Meril GmbH
SMIS International OÜ
Sormedica, UAB
Interlux, UAB
VAB-Logistik, UAB

Patent(s)

EP 3 769 722

Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 262.1(b) RoP, Rule 265 RoP, Article 69 UPCA

2025-01-21_RD_Nordic-Baltic_UPC_CFI_380-2023

Eva Flach
