RD Nordic-Baltic, January 21, 2025, Procedural Order On Costs For Access To Pleadings And Evidence, UPC_CFI_380/2023

Key takeaway
A member of the public does not bear the costs of a request for access to written pleadings and evidence
There is no legal basis for ordering a member of the public, who has made a request for access to written pleadings and evidence, to reimburse legal costs incurred by the parties to the relevant proceddings when they are consulted by the judge-rapporteur in accordance with Rule 262.1(b) RoP. Article 69 UPCA does not apply in this situation. Therefore, such requests for reimbursement of costs shall be dismissed.
Division
RD Nordic-Baltic
UPC number
UPC_CFI_380/2023
Type of proceedings
Infringement action
Parties
Applicant: name redacted
Parties to the relevant proceedings:
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
Meril Life Sciences PVT Limited
Meril GmbH
SMIS International OÜ
Sormedica, UAB
Interlux, UAB
VAB-Logistik, UAB
Patent(s)
EP 3 769 722
Body of legislation / Rules
Rule 262.1(b) RoP, Rule 265 RoP, Article 69 UPCA
2025-01-21_RD_Nordic-Baltic_UPC_CFI_380-2023
