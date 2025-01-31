RD Nordic-Baltic, January 21, 2025, Procedural Order On Costs For Access To Pleadings And Evidence, UPC_CFI_380/2023

A member of the public does not bear the costs of a request for access to written pleadings and evidence...

BARDEHLE PAGENBERG combines the expertise of attorneys-at-law and patent attorneys. As one of the largest IP firms in Europe, BARDEHLE PAGENBERG advises in all fields of Intellectual Property, including all procedures before the patent and trademark offices as well as litigation before the courts through all instances.

Key takeaway

A member of the public does not bear the costs of a request for access to written pleadings and evidence

There is no legal basis for ordering a member of the public, who has made a request for access to written pleadings and evidence, to reimburse legal costs incurred by the parties to the relevant proceddings when they are consulted by the judge-rapporteur in accordance with Rule 262.1(b) RoP. Article 69 UPCA does not apply in this situation. Therefore, such requests for reimbursement of costs shall be dismissed.

Division

RD Nordic-Baltic

UPC number

UPC_CFI_380/2023

Type of proceedings

Infringement action

Parties

Applicant: name redacted

Parties to the relevant proceedings:

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Meril Life Sciences PVT Limited

Meril GmbH

SMIS International OÜ

Sormedica, UAB

Interlux, UAB

VAB-Logistik, UAB

Patent(s)

EP 3 769 722

Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 262.1(b) RoP, Rule 265 RoP, Article 69 UPCA

2025-01-21_RD_Nordic-Baltic_UPC_CFI_380-2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.