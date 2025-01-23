LD Munich, January 10, 2025, Order In Cost Reimbursment Procedure, UPC_CFI_249/2023

1. Key takeaways
No interest is added to reimbursable costs of procedures and disbursements in cost reimbursment proceedings
Contrary to German case law there is no interest to be added to reimbursable costs of procedures and disbursments in cost reimbursment proceedings. There is no legal basis for such interest in Rule 151 RoP.
Whereas Rules 125 and 131 RoP, which regulate the amount of damages and compensation, also consider an interest in such amount, there is no such regulation for reimbursable costs of procedures and disbursements in cost reimbursment proceedings. There is also no regulatory gap in this respect.
2. Division
LD Munich
3. UPC number
UPC_CFI_249/2023
4. Type of proceedings
Cost reimbursment proceedings
5. Parties
Applicant:
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
Respondents:
Meril GmbH
Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd.
6. Body of legislation / Rules
R.151 RoP
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.