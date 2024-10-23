LD Munich, October 11, 2024, Cost Decision, UPC_CFI_292/2023

1. Key takeaways

No retroactive extension of time period for requesting costs under R. 151 RoP

The Court held that Rule 320 RoP, concerning the restitution of rights, is the lex specialis (more specific rule) and takes precedence over the general provision of Rule 9.3(a) RoP when a party misses a deadline and seeks to restore its right to request costs.

Strict Adherence to Deadlines

The decision emphasizes the importance of adhering to procedural deadlines before the UPC, particularly regarding cost requests. Failure to meet the deadline can result in the loss of the right to request costs.

Procedural Requirements of Rule 320 RoP

A request for restitution under Rule 320 RoP must be filed with the correct court (in this case, the Court of First Instance) and accompanied by the required fee within the stipulated time limit. Failure to comply with these requirements will render the request inadmissible. The Respondents' request for restitution failed because it was filed with the wrong court and submitted without the fee.

2. Division

LD Munich

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_292/2023, ACT_567009/2023, APP_44953/2024

4. Type of proceedings

Request for reimbursement of costs

5. Parties

Applicant/Defendant: SES-imagotag SA

Respondents/Claimants: Hanshow Technology Co., Ltd., Hanshow Germany GmbH, Hanshow France SAS, and Hanshow Netherlands B.V.

6. Body of legislation / Rules

R. 320 RoP; R. 9(3) RoP

UPC_CFI_292_2023_LD Munich_October_11_2024

