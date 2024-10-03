The CoA found that Articles 29 to 32 of the Brussels I recast Regulation apply during the transitional period defined in Article 83 UPCA...

1. Key takeaways

Application of Articles 29 to 32 of the Brussels I recast Regulation concerning lis pendens

The CoA found that Articles 29 to 32 of the Brussels I recast Regulation apply during the transitional period defined in Article 83 UPCA, even if national proceedings commenced before this period. This interpretation aims to prevent conflicting decisions arising from parallel proceedings before the UPC and national courts.

Stay of the proceedings under Art. 30 Brussels I recast Regulation or, alternatively, under Rule 295(m) RoP

The Court of Appeal emphasized that even if Art. 30 of the Brussels I recast Regulation did not apply, Rule 295(m) RoP would alternatively require a stay of proceedings in the interests of the proper administration of justice.

Interpretation of "same parties" in Art. 29 Brussels I recast Regulation

The Court clarified that having separate legal entities within the same group, like Nokia Technology and Nokia Solutions in this case, means the requirement of "same parties" for declining jurisdiction under Article 29 of the Brussels I recast Regulation is not met.

2. Division

Court of Appeal

3. UPC number

APL_26889/2024

UPC_CoA_227/2024

4. Type of proceedings

Appeal against a decision of the Court of First Instance on a preliminary objection in revocation proceedings.

5. Parties

Appellant (Defendant in the main proceedings): Mala Technologies Ltd.

Respondent (Claimant in the main proceedings): Nokia Technology GmbH

6. Patent(s)

EP 2 044 709

7. Jurisdictions

Unified Patent Court and German Federal Court of Justice (BGH)

8. Body of legislation / Rules

Article 83 UPCA

Articles 29, 30, and 31 of the Brussels I recast Regulation

Rule 19 and Rule 295(m) RoP

