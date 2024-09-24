Court Of Appeal, September 16, 2024, Order Concerning Security For Costs, UPC_CoA_301/2024

1. Key takeaways

Late filed requests and duty to provide evidence

The Court of Appeal may decide to disregard late filed requests, facts and evidence even if these were not objected by the other party (Rule 222.2 RoP). The Court of Appeal may exercise its discretion in this respect. When exercising this discretion, it shall take into account (a) whether a party seeking to lodge new submissions is able to justify that the new submissions could not reasonably have been made during the proceedings before the Court of First Instance; (b) the relevance of the new submissions for the decision on the appeal; (c) the position of the other party regarding the lodging of the new submissions.

Pursuant to Rule 172.1 RoP there is a duty to provide evidence that is already available to a party. The Court has discretionary power to request the production of evidence (Rule 172.2 RoP). It is not obliged to do so. In the event that the Court of First Instance finds that a party should have know that it was under a duty to submit a certain piece of evidence, it neither uses its discretion under Rule 172.2 RoP in a manifestly wrong manner, nor oversteps the boundaries of its discretion.

Bank guarantee issued by a bank licensed in the US does not provide adequate security

A bank guarantee issued by a bank licensed in the US does not provide adequate security, as Rule 158 RoP requires, as it is not equally adequate and more burdensome than one issued by a bank licensed in the EU. A bank guarantee issued by a US licensed bank may be subject to a different legal and regulatory framework, has to be enforced in the US, possibly involving litigation and/or exequatur proceedings in the US, involving delays and higher costs and, if issued in US Dollars, involves exchange rate risks.

As the reason for not allowing a bank guarantee to be issued by a US licensed bank is not solely based on nationality, but on substantive grounds, this is not contrary to any prohibition of discrimination.

2. Division

Court of Appeal

3. UPC number

UPC_CoA_301/2024

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement action

5. Parties

Appellant/Claimant in the main proceedings: ICPillar LLC

Respondents/Defendants in the main proceedings: 1) ARM Limited, 2) Apical Limited, 3) Arm France SAS, 4) Arm Germany GmbH, 5) Arm Germany d.o.o, 6) Arm Ireland Limited, 7) Arm Poland Sp. z.o.o, 8) Arm Sweden AB, 9) Simulity Labs Limited, 10) SVF Holdco (UK) Limited

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 000 239

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Rules 158, 172.1 and 172.2, 222.2 RoP, Art. 74(4) UPCA

2024-09-16_CoA_UPC_301-2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.