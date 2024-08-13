ARTICLE
13 August 2024

LD Duesseldorf, August 5, 2024, Subsequent Request To Amend Patent, UPC_CFI_363_2023

The time of the decision is at the discretion of the court. The judge-rapporteur may postpone such a decision. A rejecting order is not required.
1. Key takeaways

Rule 30.2 RoP leaves open the time of a decision on the admission of a subsequent request for amendment of the patent

The time of the decision is at the discretion of the court. The judge-rapporteur may postpone such a decision. A rejecting order is not required. As long as the subsequent request for amendment has not been admitted by the court, it is inadmissible.

Insofar as Rule 32.1 RoP mentions a two-month time limit for replying to a request for amendment of the patent from notification of the request for amendment, subsequent requests for amendment under Rule 30.2 RoP are not covered by this

Not every amendment, even a minor one, to the auxiliary requests originally submitted necessitates the exchange of three further written submissions, each with legally standardized one- or two-month deadlines. This would delay the proceedings significantly.

2. Division

Local Division Duesseldorf

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_363_2023

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement and revocation action, procedural order

5. Parties

Plaintiff: Seoul Viosys Co., Ltd.

Defendants: expert e-Commerce GmbH; expert klein GmbH

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 926 698 B1

7. Body of legislation / Rules

R. 30.2, 32.1 RoP

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

