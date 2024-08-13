1. Key takeaways
A defendant company in China or Taiwan cannot be served a complaint via a company within the same group in a Contracting Member State
Attempts to serve in China by any method provided for by the Hague Convention pursuant to R. 274.1(a)(ii) RoP shall normally be made before service permitted by the law of the state where service is to be effected (R. 274.1(b) RoP) or by alternative methods or at an alternative place (R. 275 RoP) is permitted
Similarly, attempts to serve in Taiwan by diplomatic or consular channels pursuant to R. 274.1(a)(iii) RoP shall be made
2. Division
Court of Appeal Luxembourg
3. UPC number
UPC_CoA_183/2024
4. Type of proceedings
Place type of proceedings
5. Parties
Daedalus Prime LLC (U.S.A.)
Xiaomi Communications Co., Ltd. (China), Xiaomi Inc. (China), Xiaomi Technology Netherlands B.V. (the Netherlands), Xiaomi Technology Germany GmbH (Germany), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan)
6. Patent(s)
EP 2 792 100
7. Jurisdictions
8. Body of legislation / Rules
Rule 271.5(a) RoP, Rule 274 RoP
To view the full article please click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.