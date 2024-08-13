1. Key takeaways

A defendant company in China or Taiwan cannot be served a complaint via a company within the same group in a Contracting Member State

Attempts to serve in China by any method provided for by the Hague Convention pursuant to R. 274.1(a)(ii) RoP shall normally be made before service permitted by the law of the state where service is to be effected (R. 274.1(b) RoP) or by alternative methods or at an alternative place (R. 275 RoP) is permitted

Similarly, attempts to serve in Taiwan by diplomatic or consular channels pursuant to R. 274.1(a)(iii) RoP shall be made