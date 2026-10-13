Public Prosecutor Investigates Berlin’s “Russia House”

The Berlin Public Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into potential violations of EU sanctions against Russia in connection with the now-closed 'Russia House' cultural center in Berlin. Authorities are examining whether tenants or occupants of the facility may have breached the Foreign Trade and Payments Act through sanctions-related offenses.

Duane Morris LLP, a law firm with more than 900 attorneys in offices across the United States and internationally, is asked by a broad array of clients to provide innovative solutions to today's legal and business challenges.

Further to our earlier post from 2024, it is now being reported that the Berlin Public Prosecutor’s Office is investigating possible breaches of the EU Russian sanctions relating to the now-closed ‘Russia House’ in Berlin which for many years had served as a cultural centre. The Prosecutor’s Office is quoted as responding to query by stating that there are “ongoing investigations against unknown persons or tenants of the Russian House for violations of the Foreign Trade and Payments Act“.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.