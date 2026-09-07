Den Geldströmen Auf Der Spur: Die EU-Kommission Skizziert Die Nächste Ausbaustufe Des Zugangs Zu Finanzinformationen

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The European Commission has released its first report on the use of financial information by law enforcement authorities, nearly two years behind schedule. While creating no immediate new obligations for financial institutions, the report clearly signals a future direction: networked account registers, standardized transaction data, and faster cross-border inquiries. As data architecture becomes increasingly integrated while the legal framework remains fragmented, financial institutions must understand the
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RegCORE Client Alert | AML/CTF & AMLA
„Follow the money“ – mit fast zweijähriger Verspätung hat die Europäische Kommission ihren ersten Bericht zur Nutzung von Finanzinformationen durch Strafverfolgungsbehörden vorgelegt. Neue unmittelbare Pflichten für Finanzinstitute schafft der Bericht nicht. Er zeigt jedoch klar die Richtung: vernetzte Kontenregister, standardisierte Transaktionsdaten und schnellere grenzüberschreitende Anfragen. Während die Datenarchitektur zunehmend integriert wird, bleibt der rechtliche Rahmen fragmentiert. Unser Client Alert erläutert, was dies für Banken, Zahlungsdienstleister, Kryptowerte-Dienstleister und grenzüberschreitende Finanzgruppen praktisch bedeutet.