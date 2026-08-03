LD Düsseldorf, July 27, 2026, Order On Public Access To The Register, UPC_CFI_226/2024

When deciding on a confidentiality request under Rule 262.2 RoP, the Court may take into account that the applicant has a predominantly personal interest in accessing the register. As a result, the Court may apply strict standards and prohibit the applicant from disclosing the granted information to any third parties (Sec. 30).

Apart from this, the order confirms the already established principles that public access during ongoing proceedings requires a specific interest (Sec. 24) but once first-instance proceedings have concluded, public interest generally outweighs confidentiality concerns – no matter whether an appeal is pending, whether the order concerns provisional measures or whether the same information or evidence also relates to parallel proceedings on the same patent or patent family (see Sec. 22 et seq.).

2. Division

Local Division Düsseldorf

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_226/2024

App_57167/2024

4. Type of proceedings

Application for access to the register (Rule 262.1(b) RoP)

5. Parties

Applicant: Lars-Oliver Eggersdorfer

Claimant: Dolby International AB

Defendants: Optoma Deutschland GmbH, Optoma Europe Ltd., Optoma Corporation

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 605 534

7. Jurisdictions

UPC

8. Body of legislation / Rules

R. 206, 262.1(b), 262.2 RoP

Art. 45 UPCA.

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