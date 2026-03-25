ARTICLE
25 March 2026

Düsseldorf LD, March 18, 2026, Decision On Infringement Action And Counterclaim For Revocation, UPC_CFI_135/2024, UPC_CFI_477/2024

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Bardehle Pagenberg

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BARDEHLE PAGENBERG combines the expertise of attorneys-at-law and patent attorneys. As one of the largest IP firms in Europe, BARDEHLE PAGENBERG advises in all fields of Intellectual Property, including all procedures before the patent and trademark offices as well as litigation before the courts through all instances.
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The Düsseldorf Local Division held that a dominant position within the meaning of Article 102 TFEU may arise if smart TVs complying with a common standard...
Germany Intellectual Property
Karin Bek
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1. Key takeaways

In the FRAND context, a dominant position may exist where consumers expect standard-compliant smart TVs to decode all video codecs covered by the standard

The Düsseldorf Local Division held that a dominant position within the meaning of Article 102 TFEU may arise if smart TVs complying with a common standard cannot realistically be marketed without a licence for the patent in suit. The decisive factor is that consumers expect standard-compliant TVs to include all common audio and video codecs used for encoding.

If the implementer does not complete the initial steps of the FRAND negotiation framework, the patent holder's offer need not be examined further

Following Huawei v ZTE as understood in the UPC's FRAND case law, the Court held that where the infringer fails to indicate willingness to conclude a licence in response to the complaint notice or invitation to negotiate, the analysis ends at that stage. In that situation, the question whether the patentee's offer was FRAND does not need to be investigated. The Court also states that, for the basic structure of the FRAND framework, it aligns with the Mannheim Local Division in Panasonic v Oppo and considers any differences in application between the two divisions irrelevant in the case before it.

2. Division

Düsseldorf Local Division

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_135/2024
UPC_CFI_477/2024

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement action and counterclaim for revocation

5. Parties

Claimant:
Dolby International AB

Defendants:
Beko Germany GmbH; Arçelik A.Ş.

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 605 534

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Art. 102 TFEU

1763434a.jpg

UPC_CFI_135-2024_Dolby v Beko

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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