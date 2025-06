Präventives Krisenmanagement Nach StaRUG: Wie § 1 Unternehmen Zur Risikofrüherkennung Verpflichtet

Contributor

BRL is an internationally oriented partnership of lawyers, auditors and tax consultants that was founded in 2006. Today, we have around 400 employees at eight offices in Hamburg, Berlin, Bochum, Hanover, Dortmund, Essen, Munich and Bielefeld. Through Moore BRL GmbH, BRL is a network partner of Moore Global in Germany, a global network of independent audit and accounting firms. BRL is therefore ideally positioned to provide reliable and efficient solutions for cross-border issues in the areas of Tax, Legal, Insolvency & Restructuring as well as Risk Advisory Services (RAS). The fully dedicated RAS Team at BRL Risk Consulting is dedicated to a professional service offering with regards to Corporate Governance, Risk Management, Compliance, Internal Audit, Internal Controls (SOX), ESG, IT, Cyber Security and Data Science & Artificial Intelligence.