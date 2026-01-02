ARTICLE
2 January 2026

€10 Million Payment To Settle Sanctions Investigation Into Usmanov

The settlement involves a payment of €10 million but no admission of liability.
Prosecutors in Germany have settled their investigation and prosecution of Alisher Usmanov for suspected breaches of EU sanctions.

The settlement involves a payment of €10 million but no admission of liability.

The investigation related to allegations of payments made by or on behalf Usmanov, a designated person, in relation the provision of security for two properties in Germany.

