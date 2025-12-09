ARTICLE
9 December 2025

Investigation Into Businesses Alleged To Have Exported €10m In Luxury Cars To Russia

DM
Germany International Law
It is being reported that the Munich Prosecutor's Office is investigating a number of businesses suspected of exporting 50 luxury cars to Russia in breach of the EU's sanctions.

The cars are said to be valued at €10 million, including one car fitted with armour valued at €650,000.

The report alleges that the exports were done via third countries including Kazakhstan.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

