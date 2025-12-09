Investigation Into Businesses Alleged To Have Exported €10m In Luxury Cars To Russia

It is being reported that the Munich Prosecutor's Office is investigating a number of businesses suspected of exporting 50 luxury cars to Russia in breach of the EU's sanctions.

The cars are said to be valued at €10 million, including one car fitted with armour valued at €650,000.

The report alleges that the exports were done via third countries including Kazakhstan.

