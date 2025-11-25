Sanctions Trial Begins Of Individuals Suspected Of Exporting €28m In Luxury Cars

The trial has commenced in Berlin of Evgeniya P., Wladimir K. and Ekaterina M. Only Evgeniya P. is before the court, the others are being tried in absentia.

The three are alleged to have exported 257 luxury cars to Russia in breach of the EU's sanctions with a value of €28.2m.

The exports are reported to have been completed via Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan or Turkey.

