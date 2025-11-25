ARTICLE
25 November 2025

Sanctions Trial Begins Of Individuals Suspected Of Exporting €28m In Luxury Cars

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

The trial has commenced in Berlin of Evgeniya P., Wladimir K. and Ekaterina M. Only Evgeniya P. is before the court, the others are being tried in absentia.
Germany International Law
Mark Handley
The three are alleged to have exported 257 luxury cars to Russia in breach of the EU's sanctions with a value of €28.2m.

The exports are reported to have been completed via Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan or Turkey.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

Authors
Photo of Mark Handley
Mark Handley
