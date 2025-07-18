ARTICLE
18 July 2025

Germany – 5 Year Sentence For And Confiscation Of C. €5m For Sanctioned Cars Exports To Russia

DM
As first reported in Global Sanctions, and as per a press release by German Customs, the Marburg Regional Court on 8 July has sentenced an individual to 5 years in jail for exporting luxury cars to Russian breach of the EU's sanctions.

The man was convicted of 71 separate counts.

The court also confiscated approximately €5m as the gross proceeds of the cars sales.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

