Germany – 5 Year Sentence For And Confiscation Of C. €5m For Sanctioned Cars Exports To Russia

As first reported in Global Sanctions, and as per a press release by German Customs, the Marburg Regional Court on 8 July has sentenced an individual to 5 years in jail for exporting luxury cars to Russian breach of the EU's sanctions.

The man was convicted of 71 separate counts.

The court also confiscated approximately €5m as the gross proceeds of the cars sales.

