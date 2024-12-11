Sanctions Investigation Into Alleged Exports To Belarus By Politician's Company

It is being reported that a German customs investigation has been commenced into the business affairs Jörg Dornau who is an MP in the Saxon state parliament.

It is alleged that he arranged for the export of machinery to Belarus in breach of EU trade sanctions.

It is alleged that the goods were first sent to Kazakhstan before then being on-shipped to a company in which the politician has interests in Belarus called Zybulka-Bel.

The press article mentions that before any prosecution could be brought the MP's immunity would need to first be lifted.