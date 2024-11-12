ARTICLE
12 November 2024

Seven Year Sentence For Exports Of Military And Dual-Use Goods To Russia And Confiscation Of Profits

It is being reported that the Higher Regional Court in Stuttgart has convicted Ulli S, a 56 year old man, of breaches of the EU sanctions against Russia and the German foreign trade law.
As per our earlier posts, the man was arrested in August 2023, and had been charged in November 2023.

The exports were of machinery which can be used for the manufacture of sniper rifles and other weapons. Some of the exports were sent to Russia via Switzerland and others via Lithuania, while the customs data was falsified.

The contracts for the supply of the goods had been entered into in 2015.

The individual is said to have profited by 2.1 million euros, while a Swiss holding company benefitted by roughly 3 million euros. According to Der Spiegel these sums have been confiscated.

The trial lasted several months and is subject to a possible appeal.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

