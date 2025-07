CBAM-Reform – EU Erzielt Einigung Zur Vereinfachung Des CO2-Grenzausgleichssystems

GvW Graf von Westphalen is a partnership of attorneys at law and tax advisors with 250 legal professionals.

GvW Graf von Westphalen is a German law firm with a focus on providing legal advice to medium-sized businesses. With our offices in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt am Main, Hamburg, Munich and Stuttgart and our 250 lawyers, we are one of the largest independent law firms in Germany. We also provide advice to clients around the world from our offices in Shanghai, Ho Chi Minh City, Istanbul and Brussels and as a member of several highly respected global networks.

Our independence is the key feature that sets us apart from competing law firms. We are not a “legal assembly line” – at our firm, you will work with and continue to work with the partner you know and respect.