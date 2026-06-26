German Desk Newsletter | June 2026

The June edition of the BUREN German Desk Newsletter examines critical developments in foreign investment screening, M&A transactions, and regulatory compliance for German companies operating in the Netherlands.

BUREN is an independent international firm of lawyers, notaries, and tax advisers with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, The Hague, Luxembourg, and Shanghai. We provide full-service, multidisciplinary support, helping national and international clients expand, innovate, or restructure their businesses through our offices, country desks, and global network of partners.

Article Insights

Friederike Henke’s articles from Buren are most popular: within Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union Buren are most popular: within Transport, International Law and Privacy topic(s)

with readers working within the Chemicals industries

Stay up to date with the BUREN German Desk Newsletter!

In the June edition of our newsletter, we discuss recent developments relevant to German companies doing business in the Netherlands. This edition focuses on the evolving regulatory landscape surrounding foreign investments, M&A transactions and doing business in the Dutch market.

In focus

Doing Business in the Netherlands 2026: Our updated German Doing Business guide provides foreign companies with a concise overview of the key legal considerations for operating in the Netherlands.

Our updated German Doing Business guide provides foreign companies with a concise overview of the key legal considerations for operating in the Netherlands. BTI Annual Report 2025: The annual report shows a further increase in the number of notifications relating to investment screening and highlights the continued development of the scope of the Vifo Act.

The annual report shows a further increase in the number of notifications relating to investment screening and highlights the continued development of the scope of the Vifo Act. Investment screening in practice: The blocked acquisition of IT company Solvinity by Kyndryl demonstrates the Dutch government’s firm approach to protecting critical infrastructure.

Firm news

On 24 June 2026, our German Desk Partner Friederike Henke will take part in the panel discussion “The potential of cross-border M&A in 2026 and beyond” during the Dealsuite Cross Border Deal Summit in Düsseldorf.

You can read the full edition via the link below. We hope you enjoy reading it!

BUREN | German Desk Newsletter | June 2026

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.