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Stay up to date with the BUREN German Desk Newsletter!
In the June edition of our newsletter, we discuss recent developments relevant to German companies doing business in the Netherlands. This edition focuses on the evolving regulatory landscape surrounding foreign investments, M&A transactions and doing business in the Dutch market.
In focus
- Doing Business in the Netherlands 2026: Our updated German Doing Business guide provides foreign companies with a concise overview of the key legal considerations for operating in the Netherlands.
- BTI Annual Report 2025: The annual report shows a further increase in the number of notifications relating to investment screening and highlights the continued development of the scope of the Vifo Act.
- Investment screening in practice: The blocked acquisition of IT company Solvinity by Kyndryl demonstrates the Dutch government’s firm approach to protecting critical infrastructure.
Firm news
On 24 June 2026, our German Desk Partner Friederike Henke will take part in the panel discussion “The potential of cross-border M&A in 2026 and beyond” during the Dealsuite Cross Border Deal Summit in Düsseldorf.
You can read the full edition via the link below. We hope you enjoy reading it!
BUREN | German Desk Newsletter | June 2026
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]