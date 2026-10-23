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The UN General Assembly's 81st session reveals a critical shift in how financial regulators must approach AI risks, moving beyond individual applications to focus on dependencies, concentration risks, and the resilience of critical infrastructure. An Australian incident involving an autonomous AI agent highlights a crucial question: when multiple institutions simultaneously need the same alternative solution, will their exit strategies still function?
EU RegCORE Client Alert | Digitaler Binnenmarkt der EU, Finanzdienstleistungen und Krypto-Assets
Was hat die UN-Generalversammlung mit DORA, KI-Risiken und Zahlungsverkehr zu tun? Mehr, als man zunächst vermuten könnte.
UNGA 81 zeigt, wie sich die Debatte verschiebt: weg von der einzelnen KI-Anwendung, hin zu Abhängigkeiten, Konzentrationsrisiken und Resilienz kritischer Infrastrukturen.
Der australische Vorfall mit einem autonomen KI-Agenten macht dabei eines besonders deutlich: Die zentrale Frage ist nicht nur, ob ein Institut einen Exit-Plan hat — sondern ob dieser Exit noch funktioniert, wenn viele Institute gleichzeitig dieselbe Alternative brauchen.
Unser neuer EU RegCORE Client Alert ordnet die wichtigsten Impulse aus UNGA 81 für Finanzdienstleister ein — von AI und Agentic Commerce über DORA und Drittparteienrisiken bis hin zu Zahlungsinfrastruktur, Klima- und Staatsfinanzierung.