How To Renew Your Resident Permit In Ghana: The Ultimate 2025 Step-By-Step Guide

As a foreign national living in Ghana for an extended period, it's important to keep your resident permit valid to enjoy your stay without worrying about the authorities. While the process for renewing this document may seem cumbersome, you can get through it if you know what to do. With that being said, here is the ultimate step-by-step guide to help you renew your permit in 2025.

Know your permit and its expiry date

The first step is to understand what kind of permit you're working with, as Ghana offers several types of residence permits, such as temporary, indefinite, and special permits. The expiry date of your permit will be determined by its type, so knowing this can help you prepare in advance. As a tip, begin the process at least two months before your current permit expires, so that you can gather the necessary documents and sort out pending issues that could delay your resident permit renewal.

Gather the needed documents

You'll also need to gather the following documents before going to the GIS office near you:

An application letter addressed to the Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), stating personal details, reasons for renewal, and the desired duration.

A copy of your current resident permit.

A valid passport.

Proof of continuous residence, such as utility bills.

Tax clearance certificate (needed for employment-based permits).

Medical examination report issued by the GIS.

Non-citizen ID card.

If your non-citizen ID card has expired, you can renew it by purchasing a scratch card from an approved bank and using the unique serial number and PIN during data capture at the registration center.

Follow the application process

After gathering your documents and renewing your ID, you can submit them in person to the GIS headquarters or the regional office corresponding to your residence. Alternatively, you can submit them online through the GIS portal. Your fees usually depend on your nationality, so make sure you conduct thorough research for the accurate amount.

After you make your payment, we will schedule your biometric capture; this involves collecting your fingerprints, photographs, and signature. Processing usually takes two to six weeks, after which you'll present your passport for verification in person before collecting your renewed resident permit.

Renew your Ghana resident permit with ease!

If you're planning to stay in Ghana for a longer period, you'll need to renew your resident permit.