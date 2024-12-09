Potential Fraud And Technical Issues With General Immigration Directorate's Website May Cause Delays

The Costa Rican General Immigration Directorate's website is temporarily down as a preventive measure due to cybersecurity breaches, with no clear date for resolution. The DGME has warned about the circulation of fraudulent emails purporting to be from its officials and advised that it is not currently contacting individuals by email, phone, or WhatsApp. While the website is down, foreign nationals and authorized third parties cannot book appointments online for several immigration services (including updating local Identity Cards, filing immigration applications on behalf of accredited companies, and following up on filed applications, among others) or verifying digital Identity Cards online. Alternatively, applicants may be eligible to book an appointment by phone (dialing 1311); however, phone appointments are unavailable for some immigration services – for example, updating local Identity Cards or following up on filed applications. As a result, affected applicants should expect delays until the website is back online. Fragomen is actively monitoring the website and contacting affected clients and will report on relevant updates as they occur.

