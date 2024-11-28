The Malta Permanent Residence Programme – Recent Amendments

The Malta Permanent Residence Programme Regulations (Subsidiary Legalisation 217.26 – the "MPRP Regulations"), more commonly known as the "MPRP" cater for the granting of residence to third country nationals and their dependants.

The MPRP Regulations are administered by Residency Malta Agency.

2024 – Recent Amendments

By virtue of the Malta Permanent Residence Programme (Amendment No. 2) Regulations, 2024 (Legal Notice 310 of 2024) a number of changes to the MPRP will come into force effective 1st January 2025. The changes introduced are primarily centred around the eligibility criteria which needs to be satisfied in order to apply for residence status under the MPRP Regulations and shall consist of the following:

A variation to the minimum net worth of the Main Applicant – previously, Main Applicants, were required to own assets worth €500,000 or more, €150,000 of which had to be in the form of financial assets. In addition to this option, in terms of the amended MPRP Regulations, a Main Applicant may own assets worth €650,000 or more, of which a minimum of €75,000 worth must be in the form of financial assets. Maximum age for adult children introduced – whilst previously unmarried, dependant adult children, of any age, of the Main Applicant (or his/her spouse) could be included in the application, in terms of the amendments, only adult unmarried children who have not attained 29 years of age at the time of submission of the application will be considered eligible. This capping however does not apply to adult children who suffer from certain disabilities. Amendment to qualifying property amounts – the thresholds for the value of the qualifying owned property and the annual minimum rent for a qualifying rented property have increased slightly and have been streamlined – i.e. these thresholds no longer differ depending on where the property is located. Qualifying owned property must now be purchased at a minimum value of €375,000, whilst qualifying rented property must be leased at a minimum annual rent of €14,000. Amendment to statutory fees / contributions – Other changes concern the amount of the final contribution payable to the Government of Malta, and the administration fees payable to Residency Malta Agency. Residency Malta Agency have now also introduced non-refundable administration fees and contributions for all dependants. The applicable fees and contributions shall now amount to the following:

Administration fee/contribution Current fee/contribution Fee/contribution following 1st January 2024 Payment deadlines Non-refundable administration fee – Main Applicant €40,000 €50,000 €15,000 of which is payable within 1 month from submission of the application. The remaining balance of €35,000 is payable within 2 months from the issue of the Letter of Approval in Principle ("LOA"). Non-refundable administration fee – Dependants N/A €5,000 Payable within 2 months from the issue of the LOA. Contribution – Dependants €7,500 applicable only with respect to parents or grandparents of the Main Applicant and/or spouse €5,000 Payable within 8 months from the issue of the LOA. If a dependant joins following the issue of a certificate of residence, the full €10,000 (i.e. the non-refundable administration fee and the contribution) is payable on submission of the application. Contribution for property purchase option €28,000 €30,000 Contribution payable for Main Applicant who opts to purchase a qualifying property. Contribution for property lease option €58,000 €60,000 Contribution payable for Main Applicant who opts to lease a qualifying property.

Transitory provision

The changes to the MPRP Regulations shall come into force on 1st January 2024 and applications submitted on or after said date will need to adhere to the new regulations.

