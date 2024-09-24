Immigration And Global Mobility Update No. 37, September 2024

Every two months, our experts from around the world put together an update on immigration and global mobility practice, setting out recent changes to the law, policies and procedures.

In this global immigration update, we highlight efforts to attract skilled workers and wealthy individuals, alongside stricter enforcement measures.

Belgium, Kazakhstan, and the Czech Republic are easing business immigration for high-skilled workers, while Hungary reopens its guest worker program for unskilled labor. Brazil and Luxembourg are relaxing rules for wealthy individuals, and the Czech Republic grants labor market access to citizens of nine wealthy nations.

Stricter enforcement is seen in Lithuania and Kazakhstan, while Sweden and the UK pursue digitalization of immigration processes.

