22 August 2024

New Freelancer Activities Possible In Abu Dhabi

The freelancer license in Abu Dhabi now covers an additional 30 activities including, among other activities: artificial Intelligence development; electronic equipment and software design...
United Arab Emirates Immigration
The freelancer license in Abu Dhabi now covers an additional 30 activities including, among other activities: artificial Intelligence development; electronic equipment and software design; oil and gas production software; data classification and analysis; 3D imaging production; innovation in computer systems and programs; and online player support services. With these additions, the freelancer license now encompasses 100 different activities. The license – which was first introduced in 2020/2021 – allows foreign nationals to pursue self-employment and to contract with companies in Abu Dhabi. To apply for a freelancer license, applicants are required to demonstrate relevant experience or possess academic qualifications in the chosen field or industry. Expanding the scope of activities available under a freelancer license may increase the number of foreign nationals – especially those with highly skilled qualifications and experience – residing and working in the United Arab Emirates.

