Limits On Work Permit Exemptions For Non-Temporary Protection Status-Holding Ukrainians Forthcoming

Effective September 1, 2024 and with limited exceptions, Ukrainians who are not temporary protection beneficiaries will not be able to work in Lithuania without first receiving a residence permit. Currently, Ukrainian nationals who cannot return to Ukraine but are not eligible for temporary protection status do not need to obtain a residence permit in order to work. This applies, for instance, to visa-exempt Ukrainian nationals in Lithuania (such as business travelers of certain nationalities), as well as those who hold a Schengen visa or an 'unforeseen circumstances' national visa.

Additionally, Ukrainian nationals applying for residence permits based on work, highly qualified employment, or humanitarian grounds have been able to work from the date of submitting a residence permit application. From September 1, 2024, however, they will only be able to work upon receiving the residence permit, except for highly qualified permit applicants, who will continue to be able to work from the date of submitting their residence permit application.

This policy change comes amid broader work permit restrictions in effect from September 1, 2024. By introducing new administrative steps and costs to the onboarding process as well as reducing the pool of immediately available foreign labor, such reforms will make it harder for employers to engage foreign workers (including Ukrainian nationals).

