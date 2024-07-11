Temporary Suspension Of Online Filing Feature For Certain Immigration-Related Applications

The Expatriate Services Division (ESD) announced the temporary suspension of immigration-related services through the ESD online platform as of July 2, 2024, including amendments of approved applications, shortening of passes, pass cancellations, transfers of endorsement and take-up balance, permission to study, and permission to work at a second location. During this suspension period, applications related to these services should be submitted in person at the ESD service counters (processing times will not change). The online filing feature, which was just implemented, is expected to be restored by August 2, 2024. Fragomen will report on further developments.

