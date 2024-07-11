ARTICLE
11 July 2024

Temporary Suspension Of Online Filing Feature For Certain Immigration-Related Applications

F
Fragomen

Contributor

Fragomen logo
Explore
The Expatriate Services Division (ESD) announced the temporary suspension of immigration-related services through the ESD online platform as of July 2, 2024...
Malaysia Immigration
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Expatriate Services Division (ESD) announced the temporary suspension of immigration-related services through the ESD online platform as of July 2, 2024, including amendments of approved applications, shortening of passes, pass cancellations, transfers of endorsement and take-up balance, permission to study, and permission to work at a second location. During this suspension period, applications related to these services should be submitted in person at the ESD service counters (processing times will not change). The online filing feature, which was just implemented, is expected to be restored by August 2, 2024. Fragomen will report on further developments.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Fragomen  
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More