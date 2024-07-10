Criminal Penalties Implemented For Immigration Non-Compliance

According to a published notice on the Ministry of Labour office in Mauritania, the government has implemented criminal penalties (in addition to current civil and financial penalties)...

According to a published notice on the Ministry of Labour office in Mauritania, the government has implemented criminal penalties (in addition to current civil and financial penalties) for employers who hire foreign nationals in Mauritania without a valid work permit, or who hire foreign workers under Long- and Short-Term Work Permits under a different company name. The specific criminal penalties are unclear at this stage and further details have yet to be announced by the government. Fragomen can assist employers with navigating their obligations to ensure compliance before and during immigration processing and during foreign workers' employment in Mauritania.

