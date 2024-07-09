Considerations Surrounding Loss Of Swiss Citizenship

The topic of Swiss citizenship has been extensively covered as it frequently draws inquiries from both clients and the general public. Previous discussions have encompassed comprehensive guides on the pathways to Swiss citizenship through both ordinary and simplified naturalisation processes, detailing the requisite criteria. Explore these resources via the following links:

Additionally, nuanced issues surrounding the loss and restoration of Swiss citizenship for individuals born abroad have also been addressed. This overview delves into the circumstances leading to citizenship loss and outlines the procedures for reapplication.

Continuing our commitment to this important subject matter, this blog aims to shed further light on considerations relevant to individuals with family ties to Switzerland. It is crucial to understand that changes in citizenship law mean that having Swiss ancestry does not automatically confer Swiss citizenship. This realisation can be disheartening for those hoping to claim Swiss heritage after certain deadlines have passed.

Commons Scenarios

The following is a list of frequent scenarios on which Fragomen's Swiss team advises:

Ineligibility Through Grandparents : Since the enactment of the new citizenship law in 2018, it is no longer possible to apply for Swiss citizenship through grandparents. This means that if one of your grandparents was a Swiss national, but neither of your parents held Swiss citizenship at the time of your birth, you are not eligible to apply for Swiss citizenship by descent.

: Historically, Swiss women who married foreign nationals before 1992 automatically lost their Swiss citizenship, unless they explicitly opted to retain it. There was a 10-year window for affected individuals to reapply for Swiss citizenship; however, this opportunity has now expired, and it is no longer possible to reapply via a simplified process. Retention of Citizenship for Children Born Abroad: Children born abroad to at least one Swiss parent could retain their Swiss citizenship until age 25, provided they are dual nationals or have taken specific actions, such as registration with Swiss authorities abroad or declaring in writing their desire to retain Swiss nationality. If living abroad without the ability to reside in Switzerland and meet residency requirements, obtaining or re-obtaining Swiss citizenship may no longer be feasible due to nationality restrictions.

