New Law On Games Of Chance And Entertainment Games In North Macedonia

North Macedonia has adopted a new Law on Games of Chance and Entertainment Games, introducing a comprehensive regulatory framework that modernizes licensing requirements, strengthens corporate governance standards, and enhances consumer protection measures. The legislation implements stricter advertising restrictions, enhanced anti-money laundering compliance, and expanded supervisory powers while introducing technological monitoring systems and higher capital requirements for gaming operators.

Overview

As part of its efforts to modernise the regulatory framework governing games of chance and strengthen consumer protection, North Macedonia has adopted a new Law on Games of Chance and Entertainment Games (“Games of Chance Law”), which entered into force on 14 July 2026.

The new legislation introduces a comprehensive regulatory framework for the organisation of games of chance and entertainment games, with a particular focus on licensing, corporate governance, responsible advertising, consumer protection and enhanced supervisory powers.

Key Changes

Among the key changes are:

Enhanced licensing framework and market regulation – the Games of Chance Law introduces new licensing requirements for certain activities, including promotional prize giveaways, which are now subject to a permit requirement and the payment of a prescribed fee. The law also provides that the exclusive right to organise lottery games of chance (except closed-type tombolas) and electronic and internet games of chance belongs to the Republic of North Macedonia and is to be exercised through a state-owned company.

Greater protection of minors and the public interest – the Games of Chance Law introduces a minimum distance requirement of 500 meters between the business premises of certain gaming operators and primary and secondary schools, reinforcing the protection of minors from exposure to gambling activities.

Strengthened corporate governance and AML compliance – in line with the recommendations of the Council of Europe’s MONEYVAL Committee, the Games of Chance Law introduces fit-and-proper requirements for management bodies, shareholders, and associates of licensed gaming operators. These measures are intended to strengthen corporate governance, improve market integrity, and support efforts to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing.

Stricter advertising rules – for the first time, the Games of Chance Law expressly prohibits advertising on the exterior of gaming premises and the use of illuminated or otherwise aggressive advertising. It also prohibits advertising that presents gambling as a means of achieving financial success, resolving personal or social problems, or that directly or indirectly encourages minors to participate. In addition, operators may no longer use business names or branding that do not correspond to the type of game covered by their license.

Enhanced regulatory oversight and enforcement – the supervisory framework has been strengthened through expanded grounds for the revocation of licenses and permits, higher fines for regulatory breaches, and enhanced inspection powers designed to improve compliance and deter unlawful gambling activities.

Improved monitoring through technological controls – gaming operators are required to install GPS positioning systems on every gaming machine, video lottery terminal (VLT), and electronic gaming terminal, connected directly to the Public Revenue Office. This measure is intended to enable more effective monitoring of licensed equipment and prevent the operation of gaming machines at unlicensed locations.

Higher financial responsibility for operators – the Games of Chance Law introduces new capital requirements limiting the number of licenses that may be obtained based on the amount of a company’s registered share capital. Each additional license requires a corresponding cumulative increase in registered capital, promoting greater financial stability and fairer market conditions.

Outlook

For players and the public, the Games of Chance Law strengthens consumer protection by tightening advertising rules, enhancing safeguards for minors, increasing regulatory oversight, and implementing measures designed to improve transparency and market integrity.

For licensed gaming operators, the Games of Chance Law introduces a more comprehensive regulatory regime, including enhanced licensing requirements, stricter corporate governance standards, expanded compliance obligations, stronger anti-money laundering requirements, tighter advertising restrictions, and increased supervisory scrutiny. Operators should also assess whether their business premises, advertising practices, ownership structure, and internal governance arrangements comply with the new legislative requirements.

FAQ

What are the most significant changes for gaming operators?

Operators will be subject to stricter licensing requirements, enhanced fit-and-proper assessments for management and ownership, tighter advertising restrictions, additional compliance obligations, stronger supervisory oversight, and new technological monitoring requirements for gaming equipment.

How does the law improve the protection of minors?

Among other measures, the law introduces a minimum distance requirement of 500 meters between certain gaming establishments and primary and secondary schools and also prohibits gambling advertisements that target or encourage minors.

What changes apply to gambling advertising?

The law prohibits advertising on the exterior of gaming premises, the use of illuminated or aggressive advertisements, and promotional materials suggesting that gambling is a path to financial success or a solution to personal or social problems. Advertising directed at minors is also expressly prohibited.

What should licensed gaming operators do next?

Operators should review their licensing status, governance arrangements, ownership structure, advertising practices, business premises, technical infrastructure, and internal compliance procedures to ensure alignment with the new regulatory requirements and to prepare for implementation of secondary legislation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.