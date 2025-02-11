The Evolution Of Malta's Gaming Industry (Video)

Gaming - Malta

Malta has long been at the forefront of the global gaming industry, and in a recent episode of the SiGMA Podcast, Reuben Portanier, Advisory & Gaming Partner at GTG, joined host Trevor De Giorgio to discuss the jurisdiction's evolution and the challenges ahead.

The conversation explored Malta's journey as a gaming hub, the regulatory frameworks that have shaped its success, and the international hurdles the sector must navigate in an increasingly complex landscape. Reuben provided key insights into how Malta has adapted to regulatory scrutiny, compliance expectations, and shifting global trends, ensuring its continued relevance in the gaming ecosystem.

As the gaming industry continues to evolve, discussions like these provide valuable perspectives for stakeholders, regulators, and industry players looking to understand the future of gaming in Malta and beyond.

Watch the full episode

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.