iGaming In Malta – A Conversation With The MGA CEO (Podcast)

In this episode of Law Booth, Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) CEO Charles Mizzi, alongside Fenech & Fenech Advocates' Partners Antonio Ghio and Thomas Bugeja, explore Malta's iGaming landscape. They discuss regulatory pillars, government policy and the Maltese legal framework, while addressing challenges and future trends in this evolving sector.
