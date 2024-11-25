iGaming In Malta – A Conversation With The MGA CEO (Podcast)

In this episode of Law Booth, Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) CEO Charles Mizzi, alongside Fenech & Fenech Advocates' Partners Antonio Ghio and Thomas Bugeja...

Established in 1891, Fenech & Fenech Advocates is a multi-disciplinary full service law firm with diverse areas of expertise, including corporate and commercial law, M&A transactions, financial services, tax, immigration, banking, trusts and foundations, aviation, intellectual property, maritime law and marine litigation, yachting, employment law, environmental law and various other areas.

In this episode of Law Booth, Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) CEO Charles Mizzi, alongside Fenech & Fenech Advocates' Partners Antonio Ghio and Thomas Bugeja, explore Malta's iGaming landscape. They discuss regulatory pillars, government policy and the Maltese legal framework, while addressing challenges and future trends in this evolving sector.

