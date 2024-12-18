ESMA's Consultation Paper On The Draft Regulatory Technical Standards On Open-Ended Loan-Originating AIFs Under The AIFMD

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU's financial markets regulator and supervisor, has published a Consultation Paper on the draft regulatory technical standards (RTS) on open-ended loan-originating Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs).

The consultation seeks feedback on the draft RTS, which set out the proposed requirements with which loan-originating AIFs and their AIFMs would have to comply to maintain an open-ended structure.

The RTS will be part of the Level 2 measures to be adopted under the revised Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD II).

ESMA is accepting responses to this consultation until 12 March 2025 and aims to finalise the draft RTS by Q3/Q4 2025.

