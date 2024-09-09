European Long-Term Investment Funds (ELTIFs) In A Nutshell

Regulation (EU) 2015/760 on European long-term investment funds (ELTIF) has been amended by the revised ELTIF Regulation which is applicable since 10 January 2024.

1. ELTIF: DISTRIBUTING ALTERNATIVE STRATEGIES TO NON-PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS

On 19 July 2024, the European Commission published the draft delegated regulation supplementing the ELTIF Regulation (Draft RTS). This text is currently subject to a 3-month scrutiny period by the European co-legislators (subject to a possible extension of additional 3 months). It is expected that the Draft RTS will enter into force before the end of the year 2024.

The Luxembourg industry (and Elvinger Hoss Prussen in particular) have played an instrumental role historically in structuring investment products accessible to retail investors. More recently, we have been structuring investment funds, whether openended or closed-ended, that provide alternative strategies to non-professional investors.

These 'democratized' vehicles have been structured mainly as ELTIFs or Luxembourg undertakings for collective investment setup under part II of the Law of 2010 or the combination of ELTIFs and Part II structures. The Part II fund is a Luxembourg domestic AIF that may accept all types of investors, including retail.

The ELTIF regime enables alternative investment fund managers to market their AIFs in the EEA with a passport to retail investors. Part II funds have been well-known to investors beyond the EEA for several decades.

An ELTIF may be set-up as a Part II fund (or a compartment thereof) to release the full potential of its retail marketing passport.

2. OVERVIEW OF LUXEMBOURG INVESTMENT VEHICLES

3. ELTIF KEY FEATURES

Alternative investment fund (AIF) – subject to AIFMD

subject to AIFMD Managed by an authorised AIFM – no subthreshold AIFM

no subthreshold AIFM Authorised and supervised by the financial regulator (CSSF) – for compliance with ELTIF Regulation aspects

for compliance with ELTIF Regulation aspects Authorisation at the level of the sub-fund - possible to add ELTIF sub-funds to an existing structure

possible to add ELTIF sub-funds to an existing structure EU marketing passport for professional and retail investors – unique advantage for AIFs

unique advantage for AIFs Objective to facilitate the raising and channeling of capital towards long-term investments in the real economy

The ELTIF Regulation is directly applicable in all EU countries

in all EU countries Member states are not allowed to add requirements in the field covered by the ELTIF Regulation (art. 1 paragraph 3)

in the field covered by the ELTIF Regulation (art. 1 paragraph 3) Notification procedure as per AIFMD for both professional and retail investors

5. ELIGIBLE INVESTORS AND DISTRIBUTION

6. MARKETING TO RETAIL INVESTORS – ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS

Suitability test

Obtaining information about retail investor (MIFID II): their knowledge and experience in the investment field their financial situation their investment objective

Providing statement on suitability (MIFID II)

on suitability (MIFID II) Express consent of investor possible in case of negative statement

of investor possible in case of negative statement No MIFID II license required for AIFM marketing directly

Depositary – additional requirements (application of UCITS depositary regime):

Entity authorised to act as depositary for UCITS (e.g. credit institution)

No discharge of liability in the event of loss of financial instruments held by a 3rd party

Liability of depositary cannot be excluded or limited

Assets cannot be reused by depositary

PRIIPs Regulation

PRIIPS KIDs

AIFMD

Facilities: arrangement in host country(ies) to inform investors, handle orders, liaise with regulator... (no physical presence required)

7. ELTIF SECONDARY MARKET

Listing of ELTIF possible

Allowing free transfer of shares/units/interests is mandatory subject to complying with regulatory requirements and conditions set out in the prospectus

Possibility to provide for full or partial matching of transfer requests between existing and potential investors as detailed in the Draft RTS subject to conditions set out in a detailed policy (role of AIFM, timing, price, ratio, costs and fees)

between existing and potential investors as detailed in the Draft RTS

