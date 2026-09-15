EU Crowdfunding Regulation Finally Applies In Liechtenstein: ECSPR Licensing, €5 Million Offers And EEA Passporting From August 2026

A regulatory gap that had existed for several years between the European Union and the EEA EFTA States has now closed: since 1 August 2026, Regulation (EU) 2020/1503 on European crowdfunding service providers for business, generally referred to as the ECSPR, is applicable in Liechtenstein, opening a harmonised authorisation route for qualifying crowdfunding platforms and, more importantly from a commercial perspective, bringing Liechtenstein within the European cross-border framework for regulated crowdfunding services.

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A regulatory gap that had existed for several years between the European Union and the EEA EFTA States has now closed: since 1 August 2026, Regulation (EU) 2020/1503 on European crowdfunding service providers for business, generally referred to as the ECSPR, is applicable in Liechtenstein, opening a harmonised authorisation route for qualifying crowdfunding platforms and, more importantly from a commercial perspective, bringing Liechtenstein within the European cross-border framework for regulated crowdfunding services.

The development is easy to overlook because the substantive European Regulation is not new. ECSPR has applied within the EU since 10 November 2021. Its extension to the EEA, however, depended upon the EEA incorporation process, including the lifting of constitutional reservations in all three EEA EFTA States. EEA Joint Committee Decision No. 30/2024 was adopted on 2 February 2024, Liechtenstein completed its constitutional requirements in October 2024, Norway followed in March 2026 and Iceland in June 2026, after which 1 August 2026 was confirmed both as the entry-into-force and EEA compliance date.

Liechtenstein's national implementation legislation followed the same timetable. The EWR-Schwarmfinanzierungs-Durchführungsgesetz, or EWR-SFDG, together with its subsequent amendments, became effective on 1 August 2026.

For fintech entrepreneurs, investment platforms, private-market operators, start-ups and financial groups evaluating an EEA crowdfunding business, this is not merely a technical extension of European law. It creates a regulatory product that was, until now, effectively unavailable from Liechtenstein.

1. Why ECSPR matters for the European private capital market

Crowdfunding occupies a useful middle ground between bilateral financing and a conventional public capital markets transaction. A platform can bring a large investor base together with businesses seeking funding, while technology materially reduces the cost of distribution, documentation and investment administration.

The regulatory difficulty historically arose because the same platform could touch securities regulation, investment services, lending rules and national crowdfunding regimes in several countries simultaneously. ECSPR was designed to replace much of that fragmentation with harmonised rules for a defined category of business crowdfunding, including authorisation, organisation, platform operation, investor protection, disclosure and marketing. Liechtenstein's Government expressly described crowdfunding, in preparing the implementation legislation, as an alternative financing mechanism of particular relevance to start-ups and SMEs.

This distinction matters commercially. A regulated platform can now be structured in Liechtenstein with a view not merely to raising capital domestically but, where the relevant requirements are met, to operating on an EEA-wide basis.

2. Which crowdfunding models fall within ECSPR?

ECSPR principally encompasses two models.

The first is lending-based crowdfunding, under which a platform facilitates loans between investors and business project owners. The platform facilitates the financing relationship rather than becoming the lender itself.

The second is investment-based crowdfunding, involving the placement, without firm commitment, of transferable securities or certain admitted instruments issued by project owners, together with the reception and transmission of the corresponding investor orders.

This means that ECSPR should not be understood as a universal licence for every online capital-raising model. Consumer project owners are outside the Regulation, and offers exceeding the Regulation's EUR 5 million threshold, calculated over a 12-month period in accordance with Article 1(2), also fall outside its scope.

That perimeter analysis is often the first decisive step in designing a platform. Changing only one element of the business model, such as who legally receives the money, whether an instrument is transferable, whether assets are pooled, whether the platform itself takes credit exposure or whether crypto-assets are involved, may move parts of the activity into another regulatory regime.

3. Liechtenstein now offers an ECSPR authorisation route through the FMA

A crowdfunding service provider must be a legal person and, according to the Liechtenstein legislative materials, must maintain an effective and durable establishment within the EEA. The Financial Market Authority Liechtenstein, the FMA, is the competent national authority for the Liechtenstein regime.

The authorisation analysis extends materially beyond establishing a company and operating a website. Governance, management suitability, business continuity, operational risk, outsourcing, conflicts of interest, complaint handling, client information, project-owner due diligence and, where relevant, credit-risk methodologies must be integrated into the operating model.

For lending platforms, ECSPR also establishes specific rules around credit assessment, risk management and the disclosure of default statistics. The Regulation requires crowdfunding providers to conduct at least a minimum level of due diligence on project owners, including checks relating to specified criminal records and establishment in certain high-risk or non-cooperative jurisdictions.

The practical lesson is straightforward: the licence application and the technology architecture should be designed together. A platform built first and regulated afterwards will frequently require significantly more remediation than a platform whose onboarding logic, investor categorisation, disclosures, access rights, record-keeping and payment flows have been mapped against ECSPR from the outset.

4. The prudential threshold is comparatively accessible, but it is not the whole story

One feature that makes ECSPR commercially interesting is that the prudential regime is proportionate when compared with many traditional financial licences.

A provider must maintain safeguards equal to at least the higher of EUR 25,000 or one quarter of the previous year's fixed overheads, with specified loan-servicing expenses included for providers facilitating lending. Depending upon the structure, those safeguards can be satisfied through own funds, qualifying insurance or a combination of the two.

The headline EUR 25,000 figure should nevertheless not be mistaken for the actual cost of establishing a compliant crowdfunding business. Management, local substance, technology, cyber security, compliance, outsourcing governance, audit, insurance, documentation and operational continuity can readily matter more than the statutory minimum.

Liechtenstein's national framework also incorporates an external audit architecture. The EWR-SFDV regulates the examination of crowdfunding service providers by qualified audit firms, provides for evidence of auditor qualification to the FMA and allows the authority to establish risk-oriented examination requirements and the form and content of annual regulatory audit reporting.

This should be considered at the licence-design stage rather than after authorisation, because a control environment that cannot be audited efficiently is rarely a good control environment.

5. Investor protection is built into the platform journey

ECSPR does not seek to eliminate investment risk. Crowdfunding remains capable of producing total loss, particularly in early-stage companies and illiquid private instruments. Instead, the Regulation attempts to ensure that the investor understands the nature of that risk before committing capital.

For non-sophisticated investors, this includes an entry knowledge assessment and an evaluation of their capacity to bear losses. The Regulation also provides a four-calendar-day pre-contractual reflection period, during which a prospective non-sophisticated investor can withdraw an investment offer or expression of interest without giving a reason and without penalty.

Each crowdfunding offer must generally be accompanied by a Key Investment Information Sheet, or KIIS, prepared by the project owner and provided through the crowdfunding service provider. The platform has its own obligation to maintain procedures addressing the completeness, correctness and clarity of the information, and significant defects can require suspension or cancellation of the offer if not corrected.

For platform founders, these requirements have a direct product-design consequence. Investor classification, warnings, acknowledgements, cooling-off functionality, document versioning and evidence of delivery should ordinarily be technical features of the platform itself, rather than compliance processes performed manually outside it.

6. The real commercial prize: EEA passporting

For a Liechtenstein operator, the most strategically important element of ECSPR may be Article 18.

Once authorised, a crowdfunding provider intending to offer the regulated services in another EEA state can use the Regulation's cross-border notification mechanism, submitting the required information through its home-state competent authority rather than applying for a completely separate crowdfunding licence in every target jurisdiction.

This is where the entry into force of Joint Committee Decision No. 30/2024 changes the commercial proposition of Liechtenstein.

Before August 2026, the EU crowdfunding passport could not simply be reproduced from Liechtenstein merely because Liechtenstein was part of the EEA. The relevant EU legislation first had to become part of the EEA Agreement. That legal step has now been completed, with ECSPR incorporated into Annex IX and the EFTA States and their competent authorities brought into the regulatory architecture through the EEA adaptations.

For groups already considering Liechtenstein for regulated financial services, fintech, private markets or digital assets, an ECSPR entity can therefore become an additional component of a broader European distribution strategy.

7. Liechtenstein's fee architecture is comparatively transparent

The national implementation package introduced a specific FMA fee structure for crowdfunding providers. The statutory schedule provides for a CHF 5,000 fee for granting or refusing an authorisation, with separately recoverable expert costs where applicable. The annual supervisory structure comprises a CHF 5,000 base levy plus 0.5% of net revenue from crowdfunding services, subject to an overall annual supervisory levy ceiling of CHF 50,000 under the relevant schedule.

These figures are useful for budgeting, but they should not be confused with total establishment expenditure. Legal documentation, governance, audit readiness, technology, local personnel, compliance resources, payment arrangements and other third-party costs depend heavily on the scope of the proposed platform.

A well-defined model can therefore be materially less expensive to authorise than an application in which the perimeter remains unresolved and the underlying transaction flow repeatedly changes during supervisory review.

8. ECSPR should not be viewed in isolation

Perhaps the most common structuring mistake would be to conclude that an ECSPR licence answers every regulatory question arising from a crowdfunding platform.

It does not.

The legal analysis may also need to consider payment services where client money is transferred, MiFID II where activities exceed the ECSPR perimeter, prospectus rules for larger or differently structured securities offerings, banking law where the platform itself assumes lending or deposit-taking functions, AIFMD where capital is pooled into a collective investment structure, and MiCAR where crypto-assets or crypto-asset services form part of the proposition.

Tokenising an instrument does not, by itself, convert a securities crowdfunding model into a MiCAR model. Conversely, calling a fundraising exercise “crowdfunding” cannot move an otherwise regulated activity into ECSPR.

Secondary-market functionality also requires particular care. ECSPR allows a bulletin board on which investors can express buying or selling interest in instruments originally offered on the platform, but that facility must not become an internal multilateral matching system which itself executes transactions.

This is precisely why the business model should be legally classified before the final technical architecture is fixed.

9. Why Liechtenstein is strategically interesting after 1 August 2026

Liechtenstein's attraction in the crowdfunding market does not depend on becoming the largest European platform jurisdiction. Its relevance lies elsewhere.

It combines access to the EEA legal framework with a compact financial centre in which banking, investment services, funds, tokenisation, blockchain regulation, payments, corporate structuring and private wealth are already familiar parts of the regulatory landscape. For founders attempting to combine conventional private-market financing with digital execution, cross-border distribution or a broader regulated group structure, that intersection can be more important than jurisdictional size.

The arrival of ECSPR closes an obvious gap in that architecture.

A Liechtenstein platform can now be considered not merely as a domestic crowdfunding operation but as the potential regulated centre of an EEA business model, provided, of course, that sufficient local substance, governance, compliance and operational capability are established and the particular services remain within ECSPR's perimeter.

10. The opportunity is particularly relevant now

The timing is commercially interesting because the Regulation is not experimental. EU crowdfunding providers have already operated under ECSPR for several years, European technical standards have developed considerably, and the principal investor-protection and organisational expectations are no longer theoretical.

Liechtenstein therefore enters the regime later, but with the benefit of a substantially more mature body of European implementation practice than was available when ECSPR first became applicable in the EU in November 2021.

For new entrants, this creates an opportunity to design the business model directly against an established European regulatory architecture rather than migrating an existing national licence into ECSPR.

How Bergt Law can assist

Bergt Law advises fintech companies, financial institutions, investment platforms, founders and international groups on the establishment and authorisation of regulated financial businesses in Liechtenstein, including crowdfunding, MiCAR, investment services, tokenisation, payments, corporate structuring and cross-border EEA market access.

For prospective crowdfunding providers, our work can begin before incorporation with the regulatory classification of the intended business model and transaction flow, continue through corporate establishment, governance, policies and the FMA authorisation process, and extend to KIIS documentation, outsourcing, prudential requirements, platform terms, cross-border notifications and the interaction between ECSPR and other financial-market regimes.

Sources: Regulation (EU) 2020/1503 of 7 October 2020 on European crowdfunding service providers for business; EEA Joint Committee Decision No. 30/2024 of 2 February 2024, OJ L 2024/1518; EFTA EEA-Lex Factsheet 32020R1503; Kundmachung LGBl. 2026 No. 199; Liechtenstein EWR-Schwarmfinanzierungs-Durchführungsgesetz, LGBl. 2023 No. 414, LR 954.87, as amended; EWR-Schwarmfinanzierungs-Durchführungsverordnung, LGBl. 2025 No. 162, LR 954.871; Finanzmarktaufsichtsgesetz, including the crowdfunding fee and supervisory levy provisions; Government of Liechtenstein, BuA No. 28/2023.

Key findings

ECSPR has been applicable in Liechtenstein since 1 August 2026 , following the entry into force of EEA Joint Committee Decision No. 30/2024.

, following the entry into force of EEA Joint Committee Decision No. 30/2024. Liechtenstein's EWR-SFDG and its implementing framework became operational on the same date.

ECSPR covers qualifying business-focused lending and investment crowdfunding, but it is not a universal licence for every online fundraising model.

Crowdfunding offers exceeding EUR 5 million , calculated under the Regulation over 12 months, are outside the ECSPR regime.

, calculated under the Regulation over 12 months, are outside the ECSPR regime. The FMA Liechtenstein is the competent authority for Liechtenstein crowdfunding service providers.

is the competent authority for Liechtenstein crowdfunding service providers. Prudential safeguards generally start at the higher of EUR 25,000 or one quarter of annual fixed overheads , subject to the detailed statutory calculation.

, subject to the detailed statutory calculation. Non-sophisticated investors benefit from specific safeguards including knowledge and loss-bearing assessments and a four-day reflection period.

A KIIS forms a central element of the disclosure regime, while the crowdfunding provider retains its own verification and platform-level compliance duties.

A Liechtenstein ECSPR authorisation now provides the basis for cross-border EEA crowdfunding services through the Article 18 notification mechanism .

. ECSPR must still be coordinated with MiFID II, prospectus law, banking, payments, AIFMD and MiCAR where the particular business model intersects with those regimes.

For new European crowdfunding ventures, Liechtenstein has therefore moved from a jurisdiction in which the EU crowdfunding passport was unavailable to a potentially attractive EEA home state for a properly structured cross-border platform.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.